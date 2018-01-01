 

Discover the Snapchat-coded T-shirt that illuminates your personal style, and capture the attention of any crowd!

Make people curious about you. Make more friends, stand out from the crowd and become instantly available with your unique scannable tee.

How it Works

Telling someone to “Go to Snapchat, go to add friends, and type in my weird name” is complicated. Now, all they have to do is:

1. Open Snapchat

Open the Snapchat App in the Camera Mode.

2. Point at T-Shirt

Just point at T-Shirt and take a Picture using Snapchat App.

3. Add as Friend

Once you took a Snap of the Tee, you can Add him as a Friend.

Ways to Use

Concerts / Music Festivals

Show people that you're open and friendly, make new friends fast and easy by wearing the unique T-Shirt during concerts and Music Festivals.

Gatherings / Events

Social gatherings are no longer a problem. Just scan or be scanned and become connected to the right crowd.

Everywhere

Connect instantly with people. Can be used for attracting the right attention, flirting, events, whenever you feel like reaching out to make some new connections.

Features

  • snap wear t-shirt with personalized custom text

    Personalized Text

    Add a custom message to your t-shirt, below your Snapcode. This will make them even more curious about you.

  • snap wear t-shirt with bitmoji on it

    Bitmoji Included

    If your Snapchat already has a personalized Bitmoji, this will be included in your T-shirt, which will make you stand out from the crowd.

  • snap wear t-shirt in different colors

    Different Colors

    The T-shirt comes in white or black. Pick your favorite color before checkout. Let them know how unique you are.

Customer Reviews

Check out what other people are saying about Snap Wear T-Shirt

The shirt was a hit! It was an instant hit to all my all my work colleagues and friends. Totally worth the money.

Daniel Hilliker

I made like 4 Snapchat friends one night just by wearing this shirt. This is so cool and it brings a lot of attraction.

Chris Pizzaruso

Was looking for something to make me stand out. Talked to many people just because of this t-shirt, it’s incredible.

Matt Buckner